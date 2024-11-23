Gunner Stockton Enters Game as Georgia Bulldogs Quarterback
Quarterback Gunner Stockton has entered the game for the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are currently in the midst of their fifth home game of the 2024 season as they face the Umass Minutemen "between the hedges" in Sanford Stadium. Fortunately for the Dawgs, the team has built up quite a lead over their inferior opponent.
With a substantial lead and the game seemingly in hand, Georgia has turned to its backup quarterback, Gunner Stockton to take the reins of the Bulldog offense. Stockton is a former 4-star prospect from Tiger, Georgia, and has seen action in games against Tennessee Tech and Florida State.
While the outcome of today's game is seemingly decided, Bulldog fans will want to pay attention to the remainder of today's contest, as it could be a massive indicator of what the future holds for Georgia at the quarterback position.
How to Watch Georgia vs Umass
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd. 2024
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Dave Neal (Play-by-play) and Max Starks (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, 7:30 - ABC
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, 3:30 - ABC
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, 7:30 - ABC
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
