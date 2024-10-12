HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Handling Mississippi State at Home
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Here is how the matchup has played out so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and have looked relatively flawless as they take a 27-10 lead into the locker room. Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck has already thrown for 300 yards and two touchdowns. With the first 30 minutes in the books, here is how the game has played out thus far.
First Quarter
While Georgia's defense was strong on its first drive, the Bulldogs' offense once again got off on the wrong foot after a Carson Beck pass attempt was deflected and intercepted by Mississippi State. The Bulldogs would cash in with a field goal three plays later. Georgia would answer with a field goal of their own after a 10-play drive. Georgia's defense would continue to stand tall, forcing yet another three-and-out, which Georgia would take advantage of and take the lead. Mississippi State would not earn a first down the entire first quarter.
Second Quarter
The Dawgs' first drive of the second quarter would result in a field goal. A 71-yard bomb provided Mississippi State an opportunity to score its first touchdown of the day and tighten the score to 13-10. Georgia would respond with a touchdown pass of their own to re-extend the lead to 10 points. The Dawgs would cash in once more to extend the lead to 27-10 with just under two minutes left in the half. Mississippi State would be intercepted by KJ Bolden on the ensuing drive and Georgia would miss a 55-yard field goal attempt to close out the half.
The Bulldogs are set to receive the ball to begin the second half. Stay tuned for more exciting action from Sanford Stadium.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
