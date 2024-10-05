HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Lead Auburn in Low-Scoring Affair
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their annual meeting in "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." Here is how the game has played out so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers have completed the first 30 minutes of their annual rendition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry" with the Dawgs heading to the locker room with a 14-3 lead. As the second half approaches, here is a recap of everything that happened in the first half.
First Quarter
The Tigers began the game with the ball and marched for about 20 yards before the offense stalled out and was forced to punt. The Bulldogs offense then took the field and proceeded to march 75 yards for a touchdown on their first drive of the game. Auburn's offense would respond with a field goal to cut the Dawgs lead to 7-3. The Bulldogs' next offense drive would run out the remaining time in the quarter.
Second Quarter
Georgia continued its second offensive drive of the game before stalling out around the 45-yard line and punting for the first time of the game. The Tigers were able to once again sustain a decent drive but were unable to produce any points and were once again forced to punt. Georgia took over inside its own 30 and pushed the ball down the field before an inopportune penalty forced the Bulldogs to punt just after the two-minute timeout. Auburn would be held to a three-in-out deep in their own territory and would give Georgia the ball back around the 50-yard line with just over a minute to work with. The Dawgs would cash in with a touchdown to give them a 14-3 lead.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily