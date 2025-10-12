HALFTIME: Georgia Bulldogs Offense Struggling Mightily Against the Auburn Tigers
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the Auburn Tigers as the Dawgs are currently trailing 10-3 at the half. With another 30 minutes of gametime to go, here is how the contest has played out thus far.
First Quarter
Auburn began the evening with the football and promptly marched the ball across midfield into Georgia territory. After a trio of third-down conversions, the Tigers found themselves inside the red zone.
The Tigers concluded a 15-play drive with a touchdown that took more than seven and a half minutes of clock. This placed pressure on the Bulldogs' offense to answer the call. Unfortunately, the Dawgs were unable to answer the call and were held to a punt.
The Tigers' second drive saw them once again cross midfield and methodically march into Georgia territory before concluding the first quarter.
Second Quarter
The Dawgs' defense finally stood tall in the red zone to force a field goal, creating a 10-0 deficit for Georgia to overcome. A quick three-and-out once again failed to create any momentum for the Bulldogs, and the team was forced to punt.
Despite spending the majority of the first half on the field, Georgia's defense stood tall on the ensuing drive and forced a punt. Unfortunately, the Dawgs' offense was held to another three-and-out. As the half continued, the Tigers were able to take advantage of Georgia's lack of production on offense and drive the ball into the Dawgs' red zone territory once again.
Much like previous conference matchups this season, Georgia's defense struggled to get off the field on third down, and the Tigers once again found themselves in the Bulldogs' red zone. With just over a minute in the half, an extremely close call on the goal line provided Georgia with a fumble recovery inside the one-yard line.
With just over a minute to go, Georgia's offense looked to cut into the Tigers' lead before halftime. After a litany of reviews and penalties, the Bulldogs were able to get on the board with a field goal to cut the lead to 10-3.
The Bulldogs will be on offense to begin the second half and will be looking to have more offensive success in hopes of winning the game. Stay tuned for more coverage from Georgia's matchup against the Auburn Tigers.