Get Up! It's Gameday: Georgia Bulldogs Football vs Ole Miss Rebels
Rise and shine Georgia fans, the Bulldogs are set to play one of their toughest opponents of the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for one of their biggest matchups of the 2025 regular season as they return to Sanford Stadium to face the Ole Miss Rebels. This will be the third consecutive season these two teams face off and will be the second meeting to take place in Sanford Stadium the previous five seasons.
Georgia has won six-straight games over the Rebels in Sanford Stadium, a streak that dates all the way back to 1998, when the Bulldogs handed Ole Miss a 24-17 loss "Between the Hedges." The most recent victory occurred in 2023, when the Dawgs defeated the Rebels by a score of 52-17.
The Rebels emerged victorious in the previous meeting, as rainy conditions and a strong defensive effort helped contain Georgia's offense to less than 250 yards of offense and just 10 points. But while the Bulldogs will be looking for "revenge" in this year's matchup, the Dawgs still have an opportunity to maintain an impressive win streak over the Rebels.
As the Bulldogs prepare to face their second top-10 opponent of the 2025 season, the team received some unfortunate news earlier this week. According to the SEC's latest injury report, Georgia safety Kyron Jones has been listed as out for this matchup.
According to The Weather Channel,Saturday's forecast is expected to be excellent "football weather" with a high temperature of 81° and a low of just 59°. There is currently just a 5% chance of precipitation.
Last year's matchup in Oxford was extremely rainy and certainly affected both teams' ability to move the ball on offense. However, it does not appear that this year's conditions will bring the same challenges.
Given that the weather will likely not play a factor in the Bulldogs and Rebels matchup, Saturday's contest between these two top-10 SEC programs could be one of the most exciting games of the season.
The Bulldogs and Ole Miss will kick off their highly anticipated week eight matchup at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 18th, in Sanford Stadium. Coverage for this game will be made nationally available on ABC.