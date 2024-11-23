HALFTIME: Georgia Offense Firing on All Cylinders Against UMass
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their battle with the Umass Minutemen. Here is how the game has played out thus far.
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their matchup with the UMass Minutemen in what has been an extremely quick first half. Both teams received just one offensive possession in the first quarter. With 30 more minutes of game to play, here is how the first half of today's contest has gone.
First Quarter:
The Dawgs' defense began shakily, giving up a 10-play 75-yard drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown. The Bulldogs' offense would take the field and would also methodically march the ball down the field for a touchdown drive of their own. By the time both teams were finished with their first drives, 10 minutes had been burnt off the clock. The Minutemen's second drive would eat up the remaining time in the quarter as the Bulldogs' defense once again struggled to get off the field.
Second Quarter:
Umass continued its lengthy drive in the second quarter, but a sack would knock the Minutemen out of field goal range and force them to punt for the first time this afternoon. The Dawgs' second offensive drive began at their own 10-yard line and quickly turned into points as Carson Beck threw his second touchdown of the afternoon. The offense wouldn't stay on the sideline long as Georgia would recover a fumble on the first play of the Minutemen's drive. Georgia would take advantage of the short field and score yet another passing touchdown. The Minutemen would respond with a touchdown of their own, however, which provided Georgia an opportunity to exercise its two-minute offense. The Dawgs executed their final drive of the half perfectly and once again found the endzone. Carson Beck finished the half with four touchdown passes each to different receivers.
The Bulldogs will begin the second half on offense as they look to close out this home game in a strong fashion. Stay tuned for more coverage from the second half.
