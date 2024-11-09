HALFTIME: Georgia Offensive Struggles Continuing Against Ole Miss
The Georgia Bulldogs have completed the first 30 minutes of their matchup with the Ole Miss Rebels. Here is what has happened so far.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Ole Miss Rebels are halfway through their rain-filled SEC matchup in Oxford. The Dawgs currently trail 7-16 and have once again looked less than stellar on the offensive side of the ball.
With the final thirty minutes of regulation incoming, here is how the first half of the game has played out thus far.
First Quarter:
The Dawg's first defensive drive began about as perfectly as a fan could ask for, with two sacks and an interception to set the Bulldogs up inside Ole Miss 25-yard line. Georgia quickly turned this fortunate opportunity into six to take a 7-0 lead early. The Rebs would respond with a touchdown march of their own to tie the game up at 7-7. A poor kickoff return caused the Dawgs' offense to begin inside of their own 20, and the Bulldogs quickly suffered a 3-in-out. This provided the Rebels with excellent field position, where they eventually took a 10-7 lead with a field goal.
Second Quarter:
The Dawgs offensive woes continued as they once again were forced to punt. Ole Miss was once again able to reach the Dawgs' red zone but was held to another field goal to make the game 13-7. The Dawgs offense showed some life, crossing their own 50 for the first time, but they were unable to turn it into points and once again were forced to punt. The Dawg's defense again maintained its "bend, don't break" mentality as it forced another Ole Miss field goal. Offensive drops doomed the Bulldog's final offensive drive of the half.
The Bulldogs are set to receive the ball to begin the second half. Stay tuned for more coverage of the rest of the game.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
