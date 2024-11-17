HALFTIME: Georgia vs Tennessee Tied After Two Quarters of Play
The Georgia Bulldogs are halfway through their battle with the Tennessee Volunteers. Here is how the game has played out thus far.
After more than 30 days away from their home environment, the Georgia Bulldogs have returned to Sanford Stadium to face the Tennessee Volunteers under the lights. Here is how the first half of the Dawgs and Vols' intense matchup has played out thus far with a tied score of 17-17.
Tennessee got off to a hot start by scoring 10 points in the first quarter, but Georgia came out swinging in the second. Carson Beck and the offense marched their way down the field twice for two touchdowns, both thrown to Oscar Delp. Both defenses made some big stands in the first half to help out their offense and that's a big reason why it remains a close on going into halftime. A 27-yard Dylan Sampson run then put another touchdown on the board for Tennessee.
In the first half, Beck was 15/28 for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Delp had four receptions for 56 yards and two touchdowns. Nico Iamaelava was 12/19 for 93 yards and zero touchdowns. Sampson had 11 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia Football's 2024 Recruiting Class Already Paying Off in Week One
- Georgia Football Injury Report Following Game Against Clemson Tigers
- WATCH: Kirby Smart Addresses Media Ahead of Week Two Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.