Have Georgia Football Fans Already Seen the Best Version of Gunner Stockton?
Georgia fans witnessed one of the more impressive performances from one of their quarterbacks this past weekend. Gunner Stockton in his first ever road start, in Neyland Stadium nonetheless, score three touchdowns and threw for over 300 yards.
Stockton's performance came in response to a lot people questioning if his talents would be enough for Georgia this season. Can he push the ball down the field? Does he have enough confidence? Can he be a difference maker? All of those questions were answered against Tennessee.
A throw on 4th down in the closing minutes of the game to London Humphreys with Georgia down eight officially stamped Stockton as one of the top quarterbacks in the conference. Now the question is was Stockton's performance the best version of himself or is there still more left in the tank?
Perhaps that question will be answered against Alabama in week five, but for now, there is reason to believe that Stockton could put on a show that was better than the one in Neyland.
Last weekend marked just the fourth start of his career. Stockton is still a player who is learning and growing, and that suggests he will only improve as the season progresses. His performance against Tennessee will be one Georgia fans remember for a while, but with nine games left in the regular season, there will be plenty more opportunities for Stockton to one-up that performance.
With that said, if Stockton leads Georgia to a victory against Alabama next weekend at home, Georgia fans might not be asking much more of 14. Other than a national title of course.
