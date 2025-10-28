History Says the Georgia vs Florida Game Won't Be Close
The history of the Georgia vs Florida game says that this year's game likely won't be close.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Florida Gators are getting ready for their annual rivalry matchup in Jacksonville, Florida, this weekend. The Bulldogs come into this game with just one loss on the year, while the Gators sit at 3-4 and just recently fired head coach Billy Napier.
While their records at vastly different, Georgia is listed as just a 7.5-point favorite over the Gators, according to Fan Duel. So it would appear that this one is expected to be a one-score game. However, the history of this rivalry would say that this year's game won't be close.
History Says Georgia vs Florida Won't Be Close
Since 2010, there have only been five games that have been decided by just one possession. The most recent one was in 2019 when Georgia defeated Florida by a final score of 24-17. Outside of those games, this has been a matchup that one team typically handles.
Since Kirby Smart took over at Georgia in 2016, he has won seven out of nine matchups against the Gators. In those games, he has won by an average of 21 points. In his two losses, Florida has won by an average of 15 points. Even in last year's game, Florida took a lead going into halftime and Georgia ended up winning by 14 points.
That isn't to say the assumption going into this game should be that Georgia just dominates the Gators. Florida has shown their ability to compete with anyone in this conference this season. They knocked off Texas earlier in the season in the Swamp, despite their struggles against the likes of USF, Miami and Texas A&M. If anything, those results indicate that Florida is a very unpredictable team.
Regardless, it's safe to assume that which ever team does rise victorious this weekend will likely do so in dominant fashion.
This year, it will be ABC's Joe Tessitore handling play-by-play responsibilities. Former Florida quarterback Jesse Palmer will be alongside him in the booth handling color commentary, and Katie George will be responsible for all sideline reporting. Kickoff is set for 3:30 PM ET.
After Florida, Georgia will travel out to Starkville, Mississippi, to take on the Bulldogs and then will head back home to Athens for their final conference game against the Texas Longhorns.