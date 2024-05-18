How Carson Beck Can Have the Most Decorated Season by Any Georgia Player
With 15 Saturdays until the Bulldogs 2024 season begins, here is how Georgia's number 15 can propel himself into Bulldog greatness.
When Carson Beck announced that he would return for another season following the Bulldogs’ disappointing loss to Alabama in the 2023 SEC title game, the news was as expected, met with great joy by Georgia fans. However, fans at the time were likely not thinking about how monumental the 2024 season could be for the Bulldogs’ signal caller.
Beck, who threw for just shy of 4,000 yards last season has been hailed by many as the league’s best-returning quarterback this year and has been tabbed by many as the odds-on favorite to win the Heisman trophy as well as to be selected as the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. On top of all this, Beck’s Bulldogs are once again projected to be the national title favorites in 2024.
So, what does the Georgia quarterback need to do for all these things to happen? For starters, Beck needs to build upon his successes of 2023 and show that he has much improved since his first year as a full-time starter. Second, he must become more consistent in his deep-ball accuracy. And finally, the Bulldogs need to once again be the last team standing and hoist the national title trophy for the third time in four years.
If Beck and his team can live up to the hype that has been surrounding them this offseason. There is no doubt that he and the Bulldogs can take home as many accolades as possible.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had quarterbacks selected first overall in the NFL Draft, they’ve even had quarterbacks win national titles, and they’ve also had quarterbacks listed as Heisman finalists. But they have never seen a quarterback secure all three of these accolades in one season. Should Carson Beck’s 2024 campaign live up to the hype, there is an excellent chance that we see Beck have the most decorated season by any Georgia quarterback ever.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 Football Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.)
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.)
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee
- Nov. 23 vs UMass
- Nov. 30 vs Georgia Tech
