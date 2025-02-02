How College Football Teams Might Attack Georgia Football's Defense in 2025
A look into how 2025 opponents might try to attack Georgia's defense next season.
As we head into the 2025 football season, teams will be looking to try and exploit perceived weaknesses in Georgia's defense in order to create mismatches and gain an edge on the Bulldogs. While Georgia has consistently been one of the top defensive teams in the country, there are areas where opposing offenses will likely focus their efforts. Specifically, teams will try to establish the run, test the Bulldogs’ outside linebackers’ ability to set the edge, challenge the inside linebackers in coverage, and attack the perimeter areas that could potentially give the Georgia defense fits, especially when compared to its dominant 2021 and 2022 units.
Testing the Edge: Running the Ball Outside Against Georgia’s Outside Linebackers
One area that offensive coordinators are likely to target against Georgia’s defense in 2025 is the ability of the outside linebackers to set the edge and spill the ball back inside. While Georgia has long been known for its physicality and ability to stop the run, teams will look to exploit the outside zone and stretch runs to challenge the Bulldogs’ perimeter defenders.
Opponents will likely test the edge by running plays designed to force Georgia's outside linebackers who play key roles in setting the edge to either be overly aggressive or too passive. By stretching the play to the outside, offenses force the outside linebackers into tough decisions: do they aggressively attack the ball carrier, or do they hold their ground, forcing the back to cut inside? In either case, offenses will try to spill the ball inside to test Georgia’s interior defenders. If the outside linebackers don't maintain leverage or if the defensive line doesn’t get proper penetration, it could open up lanes for the running back to make big plays on the perimeter.
Attacking the Linebackers in Coverage: A Weakness Exposed
Another area where opposing teams will focus their efforts is attacking Georgia’s linebackers in coverage. Teams have already shown a blueprint of how to test Georgia’s inside linebackers, especially with dynamic inside slot receivers. Ole Miss provided a perfect example in their 2024 contest, where they used quick, elusive slot receivers to create mismatches against Georgia's
inside linebackers. These linebackers, although solid against the run, can sometimes struggle in space, especially when faced with a quick, skilled receiver.
By placing these inside slot receivers in favorable matchups against Georgia’s inside linebackers, offenses can create open space and exploit any potential miscommunications or lack of speed in coverage. Expect teams in 2025 to look to replicate what Ole Miss did using their slot receivers to attack the intermediate and deep areas of the field and test Georgia's linebackers' ability to stay with quick targets.
The inside linebacker position has long been a strength for Georgia, but with the increased emphasis on passing in today’s game, offensive coordinators will look to challenge them with crossing routes, option routes, and quick-release passes that force linebackers into difficult coverage situations.
Testing the Perimeter: Daring Georgia to Make Open-Field Tackles
Another potential weakness that opposing teams will try to exploit in 2025 is Georgia’s ability to make open-field tackles. While the Bulldogs have been known for their sound tackling in recent years, the 2024 season saw occasional lapses, particularly on the perimeter. Running backs and wide receivers with elite speed and vision can exploit these moments, especially in space, where Georgia’s defenders need to make quick decisions and tackle effectively in one-on-one situations.
Teams will look to test the Bulldogs on the perimeter by running quick screens, bubble passes, and toss plays to stretch Georgia’s defense sideline-to-sideline. Whether it’s getting the ball to a running back in the flat or letting a wide receiver work his way into space on a screen, offenses will dare Georgia’s defenders to make open field tackles. The key will be whether Georgia’s defensive backs and linebackers can step up and tackle in space, something that was a challenge for them last season.
Georgia’s Defensive Talent in 2025: Can They Return to Their Dominant Form?
While Georgia’s defense is poised to face these challenges, there’s no shortage of talent in 2025. The Bulldogs’ defense has the potential to return to its dominant form, similar to the incredible units of 2021 and 2022, thanks to a host of talented players. Names like Christian Miller, KJ Bolden, CJ Allen, Chris Cole, Daylyn Everette, and Raylon Wilson are ready to step into key roles and lead Georgia’s defense back to prominence. These players bring a mix of speed, physicality, and playmaking ability that will help the Bulldogs in their efforts to shut down opposing offenses.
Miller is expected to be a key player in run stopping and providing pressure on the quarterback, while Bolden and Everette are expected to be disruptive forces in the secondary. Allen and Cole are dynamic athletes who will contribute to both the run defense and coverage, helping Georgia become more versatile in dealing with these offensive challenges.
Additionally, new faces like Elijah Griffin and Isaiah Gibson could emerge as impact players, bringing fresh energy and new skill sets to help bolster Georgia's defensive line and linebacker corps. These players could be key in preventing teams from establishing the run or winning one-on-one matchups in coverage.
Conclusion: A Challenge and an Opportunity
Opponents in 2025 will certainly look to test Georgia's defense in areas where they have shown some vulnerability setting the edge on runs to the outside, covering inside slot receivers, and making open-field tackles on the perimeter. However, with a talented defensive roster, Georgia has the tools to adjust and improve. The emergence of stars like Christian Miller, KJ Bolden, CJ Allen, Chris Cole, and Daylyn Everette will help the Bulldogs answer the call, and if they can shore up these areas of weakness, they have the potential to once again dominate the defensive side of the ball, just like the feared units of 2021 and 2022.
For Georgia, the 2025 season will be a test of both their ability to adapt to the evolving offensive landscape and their readiness to meet these challenges head on.
