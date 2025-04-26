How Georgia's Arian Smith Fits With The New York Jets
The third day of the NFL draft kicked off on Friday and in the fourth round, the New York Jets selected Georgia wide receiver Arian Smith. So how does Smith fit with his new team?
Arian Smith’s arrival in the NFL brings one of the most explosive speed threats in recent draft memory. Known for his acceleration and top-end speed, Smith is a natural fit for shot plays, those deep, momentum-shifting throws that stretch the field and punish defensive backs who dare to play too tight. Teams looking to add a vertical dimension to their passing game now have a weapon who can take the top off any defense.
But Smith’s game isn’t just about speed anymore. Ever since last season, he’s put in noticeable work refining his hands. What was once a point of inconsistency has now become a strength. He catches the ball more confidently and fluidly, turning potential breakaways into highlight plays. That development has made him more than just a track star in pads, he’s a legitimate receiving threat.
Much of Smith’s rise came into focus during the Reese’s Senior Bowl, where he turned heads all week. It wasn’t just the scouts taking notice; teammates, coaches, and analysts kept bringing up his name. Whether it was torching corners in one-on-ones or flashing improved footwork and route polish, Smith showcased the kind of upside that made him one of the scarier receivers in the draft process.
While he’s best known for stretching the field, Smith isn’t limited to just deep routes. He’s also shown a knack for contested catches, using body control and timing to come down with the ball in traffic. That added layer to his game will give quarterbacks confidence to trust him not just when he’s open, but even when he’s tightly covered.
Whoever drafted Arian Smith didn’t just add speed; they added a multi-dimensional receiver who’s growing rapidly and ready to make plays on all levels of the field.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily