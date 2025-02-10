How Super Bowl LIX is an Excellent Recruiting Pitch For Kirby Smart
The Philadelphia Eagles dismantled the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX this past weekend to earn their second title victory and prevent the Chiefs from completing a historic three-peat. The victory avenged the loss the Eagles suffered to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
Throughout the 2024 season, Philadelphia relied on numerous players that were once members of the Georgia Bulldogs and became somewhat synonymous with drafting former Bulldogs following their recent selections. This led to fans giving the team the nickname “Philly Dawgs”.
The Eagles’ reliance on former Georgia football players has not only become an excellent story in the sport but has also become a fantastic recruiting pitch for Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs and will likely continue to be in the future
All six of the former Georgia Bulldogs to win this year's Super Bowl were members of the Dawgs' historic 2021 team that won Georgia its first national title in more than 40 years. In addition to that, four of the six were first-round selections in their respective NFL Drafts.
No matter the age, a football player's biggest dream is to, one day, be selected in the first round of the NFL draft and to have a chance at winning both a national title and a Super Bowl. The Philadelphia Eagles have now become proof that playing football under Kirby Smart may provide you with a better opportunity to do so than most.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily