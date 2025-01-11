How to Watch Georgia Football Players in the NFL Wild Card Round Playoffs
How to watch former Georgia football players in the NFL playoffs on Saturday.
The college football playoffs are nearing their close, as the national championship game has been set. Unfortunately, for the Bulldogs, they are not one of the two teams, but they do have a good number of former players representing the program in the NFL playoffs. The Wild Card round starts on Saturday, with the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Houston Texans playing first and then the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. the Houston Texans after that. All four teams have former Bulldogs on their roster.
For the Chargers, it's wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer. McConkey has been stellar for the Chargers this season as he has 82 receptions for 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns. The Chargers were in need of an offensive playmaker and they have gotten that out of their rookie wide receiver.
Defensive back Kamari Lassiter is the former Dawg on the Houston Texans. This season he has 58 total tackles, three interceptions and four tackles for loss on the season. He has started in 14 games this season for the Texans and has been an immediate impact player.
The Steelers have quite a few former Dawgs playing them on Saturday. Offensive lineman Broderick Jones, wide receiver George Pickens and tight end Darnell Washington. All three former Bulldogs have seen action this season on offense on a regular basis. Pickens has 900 receiving yards, three touchdowns and 59 receptions on the season.
On the Ravens, it's linebacker Roquan Smith, offensive lineman Ben Cleveland and long-snapper Nick Moore. Smith has been considered as one of, if not, the best linebacker in the entire league and has continued to be a big-time leader for the Ravens defense. This season he has 154 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks and an interception.
Here is how fans catch watch all of these former Dawgs play during the Wild Card round on Saturday.
How to Watch Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans:
- Gameday: Saturday, January 11th. 2025
- Game time: 4:30 pm ET
- TV: CBS/Paramount+
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, Texas)
- Game time: 4:30 pm ET
- TV: CBS/Paramount+
How to Watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Baltimore Ravens:
- Gameday: Saturday, January 11th. 2025
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
- Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore, MD)
- Game time: 8:00 pm ET
- TV: Amazon Prime Video
