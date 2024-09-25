How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Alabama
Here is where you can tune in to catch what might be the biggest regular season game of the 2024 college football season.
The Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off in arguably the most important regular season game of the 2024 college football season. The Dawgs will be traveling to Tuscaloosa in a top-five matchup as both teams look to remain undefeated and keep their College Football Playoff hopes on the right track.
The Tide got the best of the Bulldogs last meeting when Alabama defeated Georgia by a score of 27 to 24 in the 2023 SEC championship game. The loss would end a record-breaking SEC win streak for Georgia, ultimately ending their hopes of a third straight title in the college football playoff.
Georgia has defeated Alabama just one time in the last 10 years and has not won a game in Tuscaloosa since the 2007 season. With so much on the line, anticipation growing by the day. Here is how fans can tune in to watch the game.
How to Watch Georgia vs Alabama
- Gameday: Saturday, September 28th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color)
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
