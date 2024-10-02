How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Auburn
Here is where you can tune in to see the Bulldogs host their longtime rivals the Auburn Tigers.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to face the Auburn Tigers this Saturday for the annual rendition of "The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry." This will be the 129th meeting between these two teams in a series that Georgia leads 64-56-8.
Despite suffering a loss, the Dawgs remain massive favorites in this game as most sportsbooks have the Dawgs as more than 20-point favorites with lines varying from 23 to 25 points. The Bulldogs were also massive favorites in last year's contest, however, the game resulted in just a 7-point victory for Georgia.
This will be just the second home game of the Dawgs' 2024 season and will be the first SEC contest the Bulldogs play in Athens. Kickoff for this contest has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
How to Watch Georgia vs Auburn
- Gameday: Saturday, October 5th. 2024
- Game time: 3:30 pm ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough (Play-by-play) and Greg McElroy (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
