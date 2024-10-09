How To Watch: Georgia Football vs Mississippi State
Here is where you can tune in to see the Bulldogs host the Mississippi State Bulldogs in Athens.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for their third home game of the 2024 college football season as they play host to the Bulldogs of Mississippi State. This will be the first meeting between the two programs since the 2022 season.
Georgia will be heading into this game with a 4-1 record and a home win streak that dates all the way back to the last time these two teams played in Athens during the 2020 COVID season. Mississippi State on the other hand is just 1-4 and has suffered defeats in their previous four matchups.
With another exciting conference matchup set to take place in Athens, here is where fans can tune in to watch the two Bulldogs of the SEC play.
How to Watch Georgia vs Mississippi State
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th. 2024
- Game time: 4:15 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Taylor Zarzour (Play-by-play) and Matt Stinchcomb (color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
