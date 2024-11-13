How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Tennessee
With the anticipation of this high-profile SEC matchup growing, here is where fans can tune in to catch these two teams play.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set for a must-win matchup against their longtime rival, the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday in Athens. This will be the 54th meeting between these two programs in a series that the Bulldogs currently lead 28-23-2.
The Dawgs are heading into this matchup on the heels of an embarrassing loss on the road to the Ole Miss Rebels and are in desperate need of a win this Saturday to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Volunteers, on the other hand, enter this matchup it’s just one loss on the season and are in a relatively decent position to make this year’s College Football Playoff.
Georgia has dominated this matchup as of late rattling off a series-record seven straight wins over the Vols. The Bulldogs have held Tennessee’s offense to under 20 points in six of those seven matchups and have won all seven games by at least two scores.
How to Watch Georgia vs Tennessee
- Gameday: Saturday, November 16th. 2024
- Game time: 7:30 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Chris Fowler (Play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
