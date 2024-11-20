How to Watch: Georgia Football vs Umass
For those not traveling to Athens this Saturday, here is where you can tune in to watch the game.
The Georgia Bulldogs are set to tee it off between the hedges this Saturday for their fifth home game of the season against the Umass Minutemen. This will be just the second all-time meeting between these two teams. The Bulldogs currently hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
The Dawgs are heading into this matchup riding high following their huge win against the Tennessee Volunteers. The victory kept their playoff hopes alive and likely propelled Georgia into a top-10 spot. The Bulldogs will look to carry this momentum over into Saturday’s matchup against what should be an inferior opponent.
A win on Saturday would mark Georgia’s 30th consecutive victory in Sanford Stadium. It would put the Bulldogs just one victory shy of tying the SEC’s record of successive wins at home. The Dawgs will have a chance to tie the record in their regular-season finale against Georgia Tech should they win Saturday.
How to Watch Georgia vs Umass
- Gameday: Saturday, November 23rd. 2024
- Game time: 12:45 pm ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Broadcast Team: Dave Neal (Play-by-play) and Max Starks (Color)
- Location: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium (Athens, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
