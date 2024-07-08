How to Watch Jaylan Morgan's Commitment Video - Will it Be Georgia?
The Georgia Bulldogs currently have 18 commits in the 2025 recruiting class and with less than five months to go until signing day, it's becoming an extremely pivotal point in this recruiting cycle. That means that every star recruit that is set to make an announcment, it that much more critical to the overall success of the class.
For Georgia, next up on the commitment timeline appears to be 4-star safety Jaylan Morgan. Morgan is a 4-star safety out of Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He's set to make his collegiate commitment announcment on Monday, July 8th between Florida, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, and Georgia.
How to Watch Jaylan Morgan's Commitment Stream:
Where: Morgan will be broadcasting live from his Instagram @Jaylann.2
When: 2 PM CT, 3 PM EST
Prediction: Georgia
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, CB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily