How to Watch Super Bowl LIX: Georgia Bulldogs in the Big Game
Here is where you can tune in to watchformer Georgia Bulldogs play in the exciting Super Bowl LIX matchup.
The final game of the 2024 football seasotin has arrived as the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are scheduled to face off in Super Bowl LIX. This will be the second Super Bowl meeitng between these two franchises in the last three seasons.
This year's Super Bowl will feature a combined eight former Georgia Bulldogs, many of who were a part of the Dawgs national championship seasons in 2021 and 2022. This is the 24th consecutive season that the Dawgs will be represented in the big game and is one of the longest active streaks out of any college program.
The Philadelphia Eagles boast the most Bulldogs with six and have relied heavily on multiple former Dawgs throughout this year's playoff run. Defensive workhorses such as Nolan Smith, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter have all made extremely impactful plays this season in a similar fashion to how they did when they played on Georgia together just a few years ago.
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win their third straight Super Bowl and boast two former Bulldogs, wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive lineman Malik Herring. Hardman etched his name in history last Super Bowl when he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in overtime, but unfortunately, he will not be playing in this year's game due to injury.
Regardless of the outcome of Sunday's game, Georgia Bulldog fans will get to witness multiple former Dawgs win a Super Bowl.
How to Watch Super Bowl LIX
- Gameday: Sunday, February 9th. 2025
- Game time: 6:30 pm ET
- TV: Fox
- Location: Caesers Superdome (New Orleans, Louisiana)
- Broadcast team: Kevin Burkhardt (Play-by-play) and Tom Brady (Color)
