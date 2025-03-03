Immanuel Iheancho Names Oregon and Maryland As His Top-2, Where Things Stand For Georgia
The Nation's No. 2 ranked offensive tackle, Emmanuel Iheanacho names Oregon and Maryland as his top-2, leaving Georgia on the outs.
The 2026 recruiting class is beginning to heat up. As spring practices in college football approach, the nation's top prospects are scattering across the country on visits — both official and unofficial — with commitments inbound.
The nation's No. 2 ranked tackle, Immanuel Iheanacho, has named his top two at this point in his recruitment. Oregon and Maryland make the cut, per the report from On3's Steve Witlfong.
The nearly 6'7, 345 pound prospect out of Georgetown Prep in Maryland has just one official visit publicly set with the Terapins, though sources have confirmed they are expecting Iheanacho at some point this summer for visit. It certainly appears, however, they will be playing from behind in this recruitment if and when he does arrive on campus.
Alongside Iheanacho, Jackson Cantwell is the nation's No. 1 offensive tackle and a priority target for the Bulldogs. Cantwell is set to take five official visits this summer. In a six week span, Cantwell will officially visit Miami, Missouri, Georgia, Michigan, and Oregon.
