Is This Georgia Football's Best Roster Ever?
Is Georgia's 2024 football roster the best roster from top to bottom that the program has ever had?
The 2024 college football season is approaching rapidly as program across the country are preparing for week one action during fall camp over the next couple of weeks. This is an important time of the offseason for teams to answer any remaining questions they have on the roster, but for Georgia, there aren't too many questions left. The Bulldogs virtually have a blemish free roster heading into this season, and they might have the best roster this program has ever seen.
As soon as I make that statement, the immediate rebuttal would be, "What about the 2021 or 2022 rosters?" A legitimate question and argument for both, but let's turn the clock back a little bit. Heading into the 2021 season there were a handful of questions. The first one was what's going to happen at quarterback? JT Daniels was the guy to start out but there were questions of if he would be able to play an entire season the way he ended the 2020 season. Defensive back was also a major question that season. Georgia lost both Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell to the NFL and they were searching for a starter at STAR. Linebacker was also a question heading into that season with the departure of Monty Rice.
Fast forwarding to the 2022 roster, there was a load of questions. What is a full season of Stetson Bennett going to look like? How does Georgia replace 15 NFL draft picks? Who's playing cornerback next to Kelee Ringo? What does the defensive line look like without Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt and will Jalen Carter be enough to overcome that? Can Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon carry the torch for Quay Walker and Nakobe Dean?
Now if you take a look at Georgia's 2024 roster, there's not a whole lot of questions remaining. There's the question of who starts alongside Daylen Everette at cornerback, but that's just a matter of which of two immensely talented defensive backs between Daniel Harris and Julian Humphrey are going to win the job. It's not a question of concern. The other question is who plays at STAR but that one appears to have been figured out and the answer is former five-star Joenel Aguero is going to play that role this season.
Some might say that defensive line or wide receiver are questions this season as well, but I would argue those are questions of "How good are they going to be this season?" Neither of those positions lack talent or even depth necessarily but people want to know how high the ceiling is for those two groups. There's not a question of if they are going to be an issue for Georgia this season because both of those position groups are too talented for them to become issues for a national title contender.
So week one creeps closer, I think it's a safe stance to say Georgia has the cleanest and best roster it has ever had because of the lack of holes they have across the board. They certainly have more answers than they do questions this offseason and that should have Georgia fans feeling pretty good about what's in store for the 2024 season.
Other Georgia News:
- NFL Draft Analyst Raves About Multiple Georgia Football Players
- Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Jokes Back About NIL At Georgia's Kirby Smart
- Lewis Cine Addresses Pivotal Season at Minnesota Vikings' Training Camp
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily