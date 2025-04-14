Jackson Cantwell Sets Commitment Date Between Miami, Oregon, UGA, and Ohio State
Five-star offensive tackle, Jackson Cantwell has set an official commitment date set for April 30th between Georgia, Miami, Oregon, and Ohio State.
Five-star offensive tackle, Jackson Cantwell hinted towards being ready for a potential college commitment last week. On Monday, he announced he's set an official commitment date for April 30th.
The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle prospect in the class of 2026, Cantwell will choose between Miami, Ohio State, Oregon, and Georgia.
Cantwell was originally scheduled to take official visits with all of his top-6 schools. Though in the latest devleopment, Missouri and Michigan have been cut from contention.
Cantwell stands 6'7, 330 pounds and could potentially be an olympic track athlete if football weren't his path. Cantwell has set multiple state records while winning multiple state titles in the shotput and discuss in the state of Missouri.
Cantwell's recruitment is not expected to be a cheap one per reports. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Cantwell could fetch one of the highest price tags in the 2026 recruiting class. Projections are north of $1.5m to sign the talented offensive tackle.
Georgia was already cut from the finalist list from 5-star offensive tackle Immanuel Iheanacho as well. Malcolm Gaston is set to make his announcement known soon as well.
Georgia doesn't currently have an offensive line commit, with Cantwell being the No. 1 target on their board at the tackle position.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Recruiting Commits:
- Zech Fort, S
- Vance Spafford, WR
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Keeland Jones, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Seven Cloud, DL
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily