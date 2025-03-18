Jacksonville Jaguars Fielding Offers for Former First Overall Pick Travon Walker
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly fielding offers for former first overall pick Travon Walker.
Some big moves have been made since NFL free agency opened up, but the biggest move of the offseason might be brewing. The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly fielding trade offers for former first-overall pick Travon Walker, according to Charlie Campbell.
Walker was the first overall pick in the 2022 draft class after a stellar showing at the NFL combine. Many questioned the pick as his college production did not indicate he was worth the top pick, but the overall ceiling of Walker made him a tough prospect to pass up on. Now three years removed from the pick, it seems like Jacksonville made a smart pick.
In three seasons, Walker has 24 sacks, 28 tackles for loss and 162 total tackles. He also has three forced fumbles and an interception. He also has back to back seasons of recording 10 or more sacks in a season.
Despite his success, Jacksonville has not yet extended Walker. He has a four-year contract that he signed as a rookie and has a club option in 2026 and then will become a unrestricted free agent in 2027.
If the Jaguars do move on from Walker, it would likely be due to them not wanting to fit the bill of what an extension would cost for the former first overall pick. However, the idea of letting go of a player that appears to be reaching his prime years of professional football also seems a bit questionable.
In three years at Georgia, Walker recorded 9.5 sacks, 65 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss. He was a big time contributor on Georgia's 2021 defense that many consider one of the best college football has ever seen and helped lead Georgia to its first national title in over 40 years.
