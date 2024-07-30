Jadon Perlotte Flips Commitment from Georgia Football
Jadon Perlotte, a linebacker in the 2025 recruiting class, has flipped his commitment from Georgia to USC.
Georgia's football program has been on a tear as of late on the recruiting trail but they just took their first hit in a while. Linebacker Jadon Perlotte announced that he was flipping his commitment from Georgia to the USC Trojans.
Perlotte flipping from Georgia has been building up for a while now. There were moments where Tennessee was believed to be the team that would ultimately sway him away from Athens, but it's Lincoln Riley and the Trojans who ultimately made enough waves. Perlotte had been committed to the Bulldogs since December of 2022, so a long time member of Georgia's 2025 class.
He is rated as a four-star prospect, the 165th-best player in the country, the 20th-best linebacker in the country and the 21st-best player in the country, according to 247 sports composite rankings. Perlotte took official visits to Alabama, Miami, Tennessee and Georgia in that order this summer. However, he posted pictures of him out at USC the weekend of June 28th.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
