Jalen Carter Recreates Iconic Play in Eagles' Playoff Victory
Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter made a play that was extremely similar to one that he made during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams battled for a spot in the NFL championship this weekend as numerous former Georgia Bulldogs took place in an iconic snow game. n total between the two teams, there were ten former Georgia Bulldogs on both rosters. The Philadelphia Eagles had the most out of the two teams with six while the Rams held a respectable four.
During the game, Eagles defensive lineman Jalen Carter completed a sack on former Georgia Bulldog Matthew Stafford, but the play was unlike a typical sack. Rather than slamming him onto the turf, Carter picked up Stafford and held him in the air, similar to how he did in the 2022 SEC Championship game against LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Carter would complete another sack late in the fourth quarter that eventually led to a turnover on downs for the Rams, securing a Philidelphia victory. The Eagles (along with the numerous former Bulldogs) will face the Washington Commanders next week in hopes of earning a spot in Super Bowl LIX.
