Jalon Walker Announces 2025 NFL Draft Decision
Another Georgia Bulldog has announced their NFL Draft decision following the 2024 college football season.
After suffering a loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Allstate Sugar Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs 2024 season has come to a close. With the season concluded, players and coaches have begun turning their attention to the 2025 season and are making decisions for their future.
One of the players who has decided is linebacker Jalon Walker who has announced that they will continue their football career at the professional level as they declare for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Walker was a member of the Bulldogs 2022 recruiting class but joined an even more elite class at the University of Georgia, becoming just the third Bulldog to win the prestigious Butkus Award. Throughout the 2024 season, Walker was a Bonafide leader on the Bulldogs’ defense and repeatedly received praise from his coaches and teammates regarding his work ethic. His leadership and skillset will surely be missed by Georgia next season.
While seeing players depart from the Red and Black is always disappointing for Georgia fans. This player will almost certainly have the unwavering support of Dawgnation as they continue their football career.
Georgia Draft Declerations
- OL, Tate Ratledge
- QB, Carson Beck
- WR, Arian Smith
- DL, Nazir Stackhouse
- DL, Warren Brinson
- LB, Jalon Walker
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Quarterback Brock Vandagriff Announces Retirement
- Georgia Football's All-time Record in the State of Louisiana
- Georgia vs Notre Dame Provides Similar Storyline to Previous Matchup
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily