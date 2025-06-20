Jalon Walker Predicted to Start as Rookie for Atlanta Falcons
After a dominant career at Georgia, linebacker Jalon Walker was selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 15th overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. The Falcons added one of the most versatile players in the draft, as well as removing the pesky narrative that they didn’t draft players who attended Georgia. After making a splash in this season’s workouts, it is obvious the Falcons have plans for Walker to be a pivotal part of their success for the 2025 season.
In an article from USA Today that evaluated the linebacker depth of the Atlanta Falcons, Walker was listed as the likely starter at ROLB. The reigning Butkus Award winner already has high expectations from new defensive coordinator, Jeff Ulbrich, who has already stated he is ready for the rookie linebacker to “master the edge.” The Falcons clearly are invested in Walker, as he is predicted to start over Arnold Ebiketie, who led the Falcons in sacks last year with six, as well as playing in all 17 games in 2024.
Matt Urben, the author of this prediction, expects Walker to be a starter by the end of the 2025 season and be used in a variety of ways, stating,
“While I think both rookies will be starting by the end of the season, Leonard Floyd and Arnold Ebiketie have the experience advantage. The team could initially use Walker in a hybrid role, alternating him between edge rusher and off-ball linebacker. Expect this group to rotate quite a bit while defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich finds a lineup that works best.”
With the exit of former sackmaster Matthew Judon, the Falcons desperately need contributions from all of their front seven to compete for the NFC South title. The Falcons ranked second to last in sacks in 2024. With the addition of Walker and “aggressive” decision to move up and draft James Pearce Jr. in the first round, it’s evident that the Falcons are placing a lot of stock in their rookies to give their pass rush a complete 180.
Walker is no stranger to making an impact early in his career, as he made an appearance in all 15 games during freshman year, which included a sack in their national championship throttling of TCU.
