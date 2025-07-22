James Cook Expected to Report to Buffalo Bills Training Camp
Former Georgia running back James Cook is expected to report to Buffalo Bills training camp.
NFL training camp is starting to ramp up across the league and the Buffalo Bills on the verge of getting theirs kicked off. A big story line for them heading into this season is whether or running back James Cook would report to camp amidst him wanting a new contract.
The latest report is that Cook will be at camp but it's unknown what his involvement on the field will be like, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Cook was in attendance for mandatory minicamp earlier in the year.
"I'm here, I'm part of the team. I'm a leader, so I just got to practice and get a jump," said Cook, who also stated that the money was a key factor in getting him to minicamp.
Right now, Cook is set to make $5,271,000 million in base salary in the final year of his rookie contract. However, after rushing for 1,009 yards and scoring 18 touchdowns in the regular season, Cook wants a new deal.
"The thing he's got to concentrate is his whole game, the run and the pass," running backs coach Kelly Skipper told ESPN. "Being able to pass block because he can do it, you know what I mean? It's just how many times and just being ready and don't get caught off guard."
The former Georgia Bulldog played a big role in the Bills' playoff run last season and has become and has posted back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards in the regular season. Cook has expressed that he would like to stay in Buffalo but would rather be under a new contract before the start of the season.
Join the Community:
- Follow Brooks Austin on Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Christian Kirby on Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
- Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily