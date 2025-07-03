Latest Update on Contract Negotiations Between Buffalo Bills and James Cook
An update has been provided on the latest of James Cooks' contract negotiations.
Earlier in the offseason, it was announced that former Georgia running back James Cook would be seeking a new contract ahead of the 2025 season. Cook is entering his final season with the Buffalo Bills, and would prefer to be under a new contract instead of on the verge of entering free agency.
Cook was in attendance for mandatory minicamp as well despite the fact that he was expected to hold out. The former Bulldog explained why he felt the need to be in attendance.
"I'm here, I'm part of the team. I'm a leader, so I just got to practice and get a jump," said Cook, who also stated that the money was a key factor in getting him to minicamp.
The Bills running backs coach detailed what he would like to see Cook improve at ahead of this season, despite how good he has been for the organization.
"The thing he's got to concentrate is his whole game, the run and the pass," running backs coach Kelly Skipper told ESPN. "Being able to pass block because he can do it, you know what I mean? It's just how many times and just being ready and don't get caught off guard."
In just a few years, Cook has emerged as a young star in the league and has surpassed 1,000 yards rushing each of the previous two seasons. The running back set a career record for rushing touchdowns in a season last year with 16 and was an integral part of the Bills' playoff run in 2024.
Now it's a matter of waiting and seeing if the Bills give him a new contract and if Cook holds out if ahead of the season if a new contract is not awarded.
