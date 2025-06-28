James Johnson Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
Top 100 ranked defensive lineman James Johnson announced his commitment to Georgia on Saturday.
The Georgia Bulldogs have had quite the week, receiving one commitment a day for the past seven days. James Johnson joins Shadarious Toodle, Khamari Brooks, Corey Howard, Craig Dandridge, Jae Lamar, and Chace Calicut in what will be remembered as one of the greatest runs of recruiting in Georgia history.
James Johnson is a 247 composite four-star, rated as the #69 player overall and the #8 defensive lineman in the class. Johnson is from Miami, Florida, and attends Northwestern High School. The highly touted defensive lineman chose the Bulldogs over Florida, Texas, and his hometown team, the Miami Hurricanes.
In the past two days Georgia has won two recruiting battles for out of state players against schools that are much closer to them. Being able to recruit nationally is a big deal for Georgia and they have shown that so far in the 2026 class.
Georgia now has 24 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class. With multiple targets yet to make their college decisions, expect a rather large class for the Bulldogs.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keys, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- James Johnson, DL
