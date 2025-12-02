Jared Curtis Recruiting Intel: Latest News and Key Updates on the Elite QB Prospect
Intel from the recruiting situation involving 2026 quarterback prospect Jared Curtis ahead of early signing day.
As the Early National Signing Day period for the 2026 recruiting cycle draws near, teams all across the country have begun making last-ditch efforts to retain their classes for the year, and possibly flip highly talented prospects from other teams.
With these pushes comes a whirlwind of dramatic headlines and developments that have massive effects on the recruiting world as a whole. With less than 24 hours before prospects put pen to paper, one of the biggest storylines from the week has already broken.
Early Tuesday morning, multiple sources reported that quarterback prospect Jared Curtis was expected to flip his commitment from the Georgia Bulldogs to the Vanderbilt Commodores, less than 24 hours before signing day.
However, shortly following the release of said reports, the quarterback took to social media to deny any news of a flip and revealed that he had not yet been in contact with either Georgia or Vanderbilt's staff.
The news and contradictory reports from multiple parties have created a great amount of confusion regarding the situation, and numerous outlets have been left without an answer as to whether or not the highly touted prospect will flip or remain with the Bulldogs.
Intel on the Jared Curtis Recruiting Saga
Sources within the Bulldogs' recruiting staff notified Bulldogs on SI that as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Curtis had not yet contacted the coaching staff to notify the team of a decision. However, sources from outside the Bulldogs program revealed that the quarterback's camp had been implying plans to flip to the Commodores behind closed doors.
Curtis' recruitment has been extremely tumultuous for all parties involved and has become somewhat of a hot-button topic for the past few months. Initial rumors of a potential flip began to swirl when the quarterback took a visit to the Commodores earlier this season.
Earlier this week, Curtis revealed that he would be changing the date of his official signing from Friday, December 5th, to Wednesday, December 3rd. While there appears to be a great deal of confusion as to where the quarterback will sign, fans and coaches will likely only have to wait less than 24 hours for an official answer.
OPINION: It appears that while there has been no public confirmation from Curtis or his representation about his decision, the wheels appear to already be in motion, and it seems the quarterback's flip to Vanderbilt is imminent.