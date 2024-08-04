Jared Smith Announces College Commitment Decision
One of the nation's most talented EDGE defenders has announced their college decision. Here is what we know.
As the offseason comes to a close, and the college football regular season arrives, more and more highly talented recruits are making their commitments for the class of 2025 known.
Jared Smith, a 4-star EDGE defender from Alabaster, Alabama has joined the hundreds of players who have announced their commitment. Smith announced this evening that he will be continuing his football career with the Auburn Tigers. This is a massive addition to Hugh Freeze's 2025 class, which has been picking up momentum on the recruiting trail as of late.
Smith was also heavily recruited by the Georgia Bulldogs and remained in close contact with the Dawgs until the very end of his recruitment. However, it was the Tigers that did enough to win the highly talented recruit over.
For Georgia, losing out on an in-state recruit is always frustrating. Especially when that recruit commits to a rival school inside the SEC. But despite these frustrations, the Dawgs’ 2025 class is still shaping up to be a great one. Georgia currently has 22 commits in a class that ranks top five in the nation.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Jaylan Morgan, S
- Rashad Johnson, S
- Cortez Smith, OL
- JJ Hanne, DL
- Juan Gaston, OL
