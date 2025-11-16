Jayden Wade Announces Commitment to Georgia Bulldogs
Five-star quarterback prospect Jayden Wade has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs.
The Georgia Bulldogs are starting to pick up some steam for the 2027 recruiting class, but they are off to a steaming hot start in the 2028 cycle. Five-star quarterback Jayden Wade has announced his commitment to the Georgia Bulldogs. Wade decided between Michigan, Texas, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Oregon, and Washington.
Wade is rated as a five-star prospect out of IMG Academy, the fifth-best player in the country, the number one quarterback in the class, and the fourth-best player in the state of Florida, according to composite rankings. Wade took an unofficial visit to Georgia in June of this year. Georgia was the second Power four school to officially offer Wade, right behind Utah.
According to sources, Wade and Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo have a very close connection with one another. It seems like the Bulldogs' early relationship prevailed with one of the best players in the country.
Georgia Bulldogs Land Another Five-Star Quarterback
Georgia is set to secure five-star quarterback Jared Curtis in the 2026 recruiting class. He committed to Georgia earlier this year after finalizing his list to Oregon and the Bulldogs. With Curtis set to join the roster, the Bulldogs are looking to be set at the position for the next few years now that Wade has decided to commit to the Bulldogs as well.
Even now that Georgia has landed Wade, they will have to spend the next couple of years fending off any other programs from potentially poaching him from the class. However, Georgia was able to not only secure Curtis' commitment, but they were able to keep him despite his committing to Georgia early in the process. Even after a decommitment to go over his options, the Bulldogs still came out on top.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Kaiden Prothro, TE
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
- Nick Abrams, LB
- Anthony Lonon Jr., DL
- Jarmaine Mitchell, OL