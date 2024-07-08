Jaylan Morgan Brings Versatility and Explosiveness to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs latest commit, Jaylan Morgan makes 19 commits for the 2025 recruiting cycle. It's been a summer filled with talented commits for the Bulldogs. Here's a look at what the latest in Morgan brings to the table.
Frame: At 6'0, 185 pounds, Morgan isn't prototypical size for a Georgia safety, though he does have the arm-length and broad stature to absorb collegiate weight.
Athleticism: A multi-sport athlete growing up, Morgan was a standout on the track before focusing on football where he plays all over the field for Rockvale High in Tennessee. He's a fluid mover at his size and finds ways to maximize his output at his current size.
Instincts: His No. 1 instinct is to impact the football. He will go out of his way to make a play. He's a ball magnet on both offense and defense, having played corner and safety along with wide receiver. His balls skills are superb.
Polish: Apart from the physical preparedness, Morgan has just about all of the traits prepared to play on the collegiate level. He's certainly athletic enough, he's violent enough in his pads, and he's got a unique playmaking ability. .
Bottom Line: At just 6'0, 185 pounds, Morgan will be one of the smaller safeties in the room at Georgia. However, he would be more of the dynamic weapons inside the STAR position for Georgia if that's where they choose to play him.
Georgia Football 2025 Football Commits
- Elyiss Williams, TE
- Jadon Perlotte, LB
- Darren Ikinnagbon, EDGE
- Ethan Barbour, TE
- Ryan Montgomery, QB
- Mason Short, OT
- Stephon Shivers, DT
- Bo Walker, RB
- Thomas Blackshear, WR
- Zayden Walker, LB
- Talyn Taylor, WR
- Dontrell Glover, IOL
- Isaiah Gibson, EDGE
- Tyler Williams, WR
- Landon Roldan, WR
- Shamari Earls, CB
- Christian Garrett, DL
- Todd Robinson, DB
Other Georgia News:
- Kirby Smart Will Reach This Historic Milestone During the 2024 College Football Season
- Brock Bowers Continuing to Make Strides in Camp With Raiders
- Georgia Amongst List of Overrated Teams in College Football
Join the Community:
Follow Jonathan Williams on Twitter: @Dr_JWill
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily