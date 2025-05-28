John Harbaugh Pays Massive Compliment to Baltimore Ravens Rookie Malaki Starks
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh handed out some large praise for rookie Malaki Starks.
With rookie mini-camps concluded and OTA's beginning around the NFL, teams have begun to get a much deeper understanding as to the potential this year's rookie class has. One team in particular that believes they made the right selection is the Baltimore Ravens.
Earlier this week, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was asked about rookie safety Malaki Starks who was selected by the Ravens in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Harbuagh was extremely complimentary of Starks, but also somewhat realistic.
"I think he's doing a good job." Said Harbaugh. "I don't think he's really flashed yet, because he's just trying to be in the right spot right now and make the right call. But I haven't seen him make a mistake yet. He looks really good as an athlete."
Prior to his first round selection. Starks was an impact player for the Georgia Bulldogs and made an immediate impact in his first game with the team. During a game against Oregon, the saefty made an incredible interception and from that moment on, the rest was history.
Starks finished his collegiate career with six interceptions, six tackles for loss, and 197 total tackles and was an integral part of the Bulldogs 2022 national championship and 2024 SEC Championship.
The Ravens will begin their 2025 regular season on Sunday, Septmeber 7th when they travel to Highmark Stadium to face the Buffalo Bills. This game will be a rematch of last year's playoff matchup where the Ravens lost to the Bills in heartbreaking fashion.
