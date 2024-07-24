Jordan Love Contract Negotiations Gives Jacob Eason Opportunity with Packers
Green Bay Packers sign former Georgia quarterback Jacob Eason with Jordan Love holding out due to contract negotiations.
With NFL training camps starting up across the league, that also means major contract negoatiations are being held. One of those is Green Packers' quarterback Jordan Love, who has elected to not practice with organization until he is given a new deal. In the midst of that, it has opened the door for former Georgia and Washington quarterback Jacob Eason, as the Packers announced they were signing him on Tuesday.
Eason took part in the team's rookie minicamp earlier this year as an essential try out and now that has helped land him a spot with the Packers. Eason was a fourth-round draft pick in 2020 by the Indianapolis Colts. After two years with the organization, the former Washington quarterback has spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, San Fransisco 49ers and the New York Giants most recently. He hasn't found his footing in the professional league just yet, but he continues to land opportunities to find his way onto rosters and keep his football career going.
During college, Eason spent two years at Georgia and then played one season at Washington before declaring for the draft. He finished his collegiate career with 5,590 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and a 59.8 completion percentage.
Eason is not labeled as a Georgia product considering he transferred from the program after Jake Fromm won the starting job, but many Georgia fans continue to root for the former five-star quarterback. He was one of the first premiere recruits that head coach Kirby Smart landed when he arrived in Athens and continued to represent the program professionally throughout his time at Georgia - even when he wasn't the starter.
