Kamari Lassiter Receives High Praise From NFL Head Coach
Former Georgia football cornerback Kamari Lassiter is continuing to impress with his new team.
Kamari Lassiter was an elite cornerback during his time with the Georgia Bulldogs and has been impressing with his new team the Houston Texans throughout the offseason. Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was asked about Lassiter during a media availability event and had nothing but praises for the second-round pick.
“Kamari is showing up every day.” Said Ryans. “He’s quiet, but he’s locked in, focused,
and intense. You don’t notice him much because he’s always doing his job.”
Ryans also noted that Lassiter’s abilities were not a surprise, as his film from Georgia showed his elite skillset.
“He’s exactly the guy we saw from the Georgia film.” Said Ryans. “A lot of people call him a dawg. He is a dawg.”
Lassiter’s “dawg-like” mentality has provided him an opportunity to start for the Texans as a rookie and has already been seen making high-level plays against elite players such as Stefon Diggs and others.
If the hype around Lassiter is real, the former Bulldog could be one of the next players to join the Georgia fraternity of the Dawgs’ elite defensive players in the NFL.
