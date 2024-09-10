Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops Comments on Brock Vandagriff and Time with Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats made quite a splash back in December when it was announced that Georgia quarterback Brock Vandagriff would be entering the portal and commiting to the Kentucky Wildcats. Vandagriff, a former consensus five-star spent three years in Athens, Georgia waiting on his turn to potentially become the starter. After Carson Beck announced his intentions to return for fifth year in Athens, the writing appeared to be on the wall for Vandagriff.
Now a member of the Kentucky Wildcats, Vandagriff won the starting job and started the first two games of the season for the Wildcats. However, Vandagriff was pulled from last week's contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks. Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops was asked about his performance and took the chance to defend his quarterback.
"I'm not going to second guess myself because of this game, you know. But he, you know, Brock. We saw him play a complete game in game one, and we saw the way he's capable of playing, you know. And we did not have a good game on Saturday, that's not all Brock. We didn't even give him a chance half the time. Let's be honest. You know what I mean? So you can't put that on him."
Vandagriff never earned meaningfull playing time in Athens with the Georgia Bulldogs roster, though he was just one play away for a long period of time with the Bulldogs.
On what he learned from Vandagriff's playing time vs Kentucky last year as a Georgia Bulldog
"Well, of course, it did, as I mentioned, you know, several times is, you know, when you did see him in there, you see the way he operated, you know, the system that he comes from, you know, it's, it's a complicated, very good system that he's been asked to do a lot. And he he, you know, when he came in, it was just very smooth, very good and very clean. And again, he's one play away from playing in some of the most, you know, important games of the year, you know, I mean, so I think that tells you that he's a pretty good player."
