Kirby Smart Addresses Challenging the Fanbase After Auburn Win

Brooks Austin

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) leave the field after winning a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Georgia won 31-13.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and Georgia running back Trevor Etienne (1) leave the field after winning a NCAA college football game against Auburn in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. Georgia won 31-13.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart issued a bit of a challenge to his fanbase Saturday night after the 31 to 13 win over the Auburn Tigers.

"To be honest, I'm a little disappointed." Said Smart,"I'm probably disappointed in our fans for the first time. I thought that there was really a lack of affecting the game, crowd noise-wise, with passion and energy."

Kirby Smart was asked to re-address the commetns during his Monday press conference saying, "I stand out what I said. But I also know my job is to coach football. And there's times when you create a monster things like this can happen."

He was asked about it again later in the press conference stating this isn't a "Team vs Fans" storyline, and he doesn't want it to be made into that. "We are a team, we are a unit. Fans and team. I think it's okay to challenge, we need everyone pulling in th right direction. It's okay to say how you feel. When I first got hired here that's what it was all about. It's HARD. It's about us pulling the same direction."

