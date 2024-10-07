Kirby Smart Addresses Challenging the Fanbase After Auburn Win
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart issued a bit of a challenge to his fanbase Saturday night after the 31 to 13 win over the Auburn Tigers.
"To be honest, I'm a little disappointed." Said Smart,"I'm probably disappointed in our fans for the first time. I thought that there was really a lack of affecting the game, crowd noise-wise, with passion and energy."
Kirby Smart was asked to re-address the commetns during his Monday press conference saying, "I stand out what I said. But I also know my job is to coach football. And there's times when you create a monster things like this can happen."
He was asked about it again later in the press conference stating this isn't a "Team vs Fans" storyline, and he doesn't want it to be made into that. "We are a team, we are a unit. Fans and team. I think it's okay to challenge, we need everyone pulling in th right direction. It's okay to say how you feel. When I first got hired here that's what it was all about. It's HARD. It's about us pulling the same direction."
