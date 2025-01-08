Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs Have Entered a New Era of Georgia Football
As the Bulldogs turn their attention to the 2025 college football season, the team will be entering a new era of Georgia football.
The Georgia Bulldogs 2024 college football season ended just over a week ago and the transfer portal entires, draft declarations, and coaching changes that subsequently follow the conclusion of a season have begun taking place. But as the post-mortem era of the Dawgs' season brings changes throughout the building, Georgia football as a whole is undergoing a change as well.
This year's senior class at the University of Georgia finished their careers as the winningest class in Bulldog history and were an integral part of the team's two conference titles and back-to-back national championships that ushered in a new era of dominance that had never been seen by Georgia fans. But with the collegiate careers of the most successful Bulldog class ever now over, the Dawgs' "renaissance era" of dominance has seemingly reached its conclusion as well.
A handful of the Bulldogs' starters this season had playing experience in a national championship game. Names such as Malaki Starks, Carson Beck, Tate Ratledge, Mykel Williams, and others provided the team with real-game experience and a cultural understanding of what it took to win a national championship. But with the exception of a few returning seniors such as Oscar Delp and Dillon Bell, virtually none of Georgia's starters in 2025 will have any experience in national championship games. Subsequently, the first-hand "championship experience" that is often required to win a national title within the roster has greatly been diminished.
As alarming as this news may be for Bulldog fans, it is certainly not the end of the world. After all, the Dawgs' 2024 roster showcased numerous flashes of championship culture throughout the season. Flashes such as the team's overtime win over Texas in the SEC Championship and an eight-overtime thriller against Georgia Tech at home prove that future rosters are more than capable of rebuilding the culture and habits that it takes to win the final game of the season.
The Georgia Bulldogs' 2021 and 2022 rosters provided an incredible foundation for following teams to compete for national titles. But as members of those teams depart, conferences realign, and the College Football Playoff format changes, it is time to turn the page on Georgia's "renaissance era" of dominance and usher in a new era of Georgia Football. An era that provides the team with a new championship culture and experiences that provide succeeding teams with the ability to continue the incredible legacy of the Georgia Bulldogs.
Other Georgia News:
- Former Georgia Bulldog Roquan Smith Makes NFL History
- Noah Thomas Announces Commitment to Georgia Football
- Brock Bowers Concludes Historic Rookie Season With Las Vegas Raiders
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at@DawgsDaily