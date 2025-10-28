Kirby Smart Answers Which Former Bulldog He Would Add to This Year's Team
The Georgia Bulldogs sit with a 6-1 record on the season as they head into their matchup against the Florida Gators this week. Head coach Kirby Smart and his program are eyeing a spot in the college football playoffs once again and are close to achieving that for the second year in a row.
While Georgia is considered one of the best teams in the country, there are also areas in which they could improve. That could be said for every team in the country. So if Coach Smart could bring back one former player to help out this year's team, who would it be?
Well, he answered that question on the Bear Bets Podcast and here is what he said.
"Okay, what do we need? We really really need some pass rush," Smart said. "You know what I mean? So how can I get some pass rush? Would it be Travon Walker? Would it be Brock Bowers? It would be somebody that could impact the game in a way that would be a huge difference maker. You know it's hard for one player in football to be that big of a difference maker."
Can Georgia Get Better at Rushing the Passer?
The Bulldogs have struggled to sack the quarterback this season. They have eight on the season, which ranks 127th in the country. Walker, the former first overall pick, would certainly help in that department. Other names worth mentioning would be Azeez Ojulari, Nolan Smith or even a player like Jalen Carter who constantly created havoc in the backfield.
With that said, it would be hard to pass up on a guy like Bowers. Arguably the best tight end in college football history and was a true difference maker for Georgia on offense during the three seasons that he was in Athens.
Considering the number of players that Georgia has siphoned into the professional football league since Coach Smart arrived in Athens, there are a lot of good names to choose from. The reality of the situation is that Georgia will have to figure out ways to get better in those departments without those players as they continue to push for a national title this season.
