Kirby Smart Comments on Twelve Man Penalty and Referees in Tennessee vs Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Volunteers Saturday night 31 to 17. Though they didn’t do so without some upset fans and football coaches from the Tennessee Vols program. Josh Heupel didn’t exactly comment about the referees on Saturday night, electing to seemingly avoid any potential fines from the league office.
There was a significant call in the game where Tennessee was caught with 12-men on the field. Something that is reviewable in college. Georgia head coach spoke about the controversial call on Monday.
”Uhhh… I mean it’s… The coaches know how it works. Or at least you’re supposed to know how it works. The problem is, I watch football around the country and things are officiated different. In some leagues they give people all the time in the world. In our league it’s different. They don’t give you that much time. Everyone does it. You can’t do it to the extreme. Everyone says you have to sub in three seconds, no, you have to start the process within three seconds. But it doesn’t mean you can do it with a snail’s pace.”
