Kirby Smart Exposes A Flaw With College Football Playoff Committee
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart exposed a major flaw with the College Football Playoff Committee following Georgia's win over Tennessee.
The Georgia Bulldogs knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday in a dominant 31-17 victory. The win was the Bulldogs' eighth strait over the Volunteers and extended their home win streak of more than four seasons.
Following the game, Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart completed a post-game interview with ESPN's Laura Rutledge and was asked what his team showed the College Football Playoff Committee tonight. His answer exposed a massive flaw with the committee's selection process and has started a dialouguge amongst fans and experts alike.
"I don't know." Smart answered, "Because I don't know what they look for. I really don't know what they're looking for anymore. So, I would welcome anybody in that committee to come down to this league and this environment though."
In the inaugural season of the 12-team College Football Playoff, the selection committee has caught a large amount of flack for its rankings. Especially from Georgia fans, who saw their team drop nine spots and fall out of the playoff picture following a tough loss to Ole Miss on the road. The Dawgs have had one of the toughest schedules of the 2024 season, which has seemed to have a negative affect on their rankings as a whole.
But Georgia fans are not the only group who have had complaints about this year's rankings. Multiple experts and fanbases have been critical of the committee's selections, citing inconsistent metrics and the overwhelming preference for records more than anything else.
While there is certainly not one quick fix that could alleviate the issues of this year's rankings the job of the playoff committee has certainly gotten harder with the playoff expansion. When one of the best coaches and college football proclaims that they don't know what you are looking for, it's safe to say you have some flaws in your selection process.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
