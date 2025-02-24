Kirby Smart Listed as "Least Hot" Seat Amongst SEC Head Coaches
According to this major media outlet, Kirby Smart's job is one of the safest in the SEC.
The 2025 college football season is just a few short months away as numerous coaches around the SEC are feverously preparing in hopes of reaching their goals. Some coaches are looking to make a bowl game, some to make a College Football Playoff, and others are simply looking to keep their jobs.
But in the cutthroat world of SEC football, there is one coach whose job seems to be extremely safe. That is Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart, who, according to The Athletic, currently has the "least hot" seat in the SEC.
Smart is entering his tenth season as the Bulldogs' head coach and has amassed an already legendary career with the team. In his relatively brief tenure, he has led the Dawgs to two national championship victories, three SEC titles, four College Football Playoff appearances, and has produced a litany of first-round picks in the NFL Draft.
Smart and company will look to continue Georgia's recent streak of excellence as they prepare for yet another difficult schedule in 2025. The Dawgs are slated to face a handful of nationally ranked teams such as Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee.
Other Georgia News:
- Georgia's Defense Will Have Something It Usually Doesn't Have During the 2025 Season
- Former Georgia Bulldogs Staff Member Scott Cochran Hired as Collegiate Head Coach
- Jalon Walker Receives Updated Draft Projection Following Reese's Senior Bowl
Join the Community:
Subscribe to our YouTube Page HERE.
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @BulldogMaven & follow us on Twitter at @DawgsDaily