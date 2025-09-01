Kirby Smart Makes Interesting Comment About Fan Attendance For Game Against Marshall
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart shared a rather interesting comment about fan participation following the Bulldogs' victory over Marshall.
The Georgia Bulldogs are fresh off their first matchup of the college football season, as they turned in an impressive week one victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd. The Dawgs jumped to an early lead and were able to coast to their 32nd-straight victory inside Sanford Stadium.
With the game in hand on Saturday, attendance for the second half was noticeably sparse compared to the start of the game. Following the victory, head coach Kirby Smart was asked how he felt about the fans' attendance. Smart's response to the question was rather interesting.
"Yeah, you said it, I didn't," Smart responded to a question about the sparsity of attendance in the second half.
The Bulldogs' head coach has always encouraged fan involvement during home football games and even stated at one point last season that he was "disappointed" with the fanbases engagement during a game and urged them to bring mroe energy the following week.
Fan participation in the second half of blowouts has been a point of emphasis for many great teams. During his time with Alabama, legendary Nick Saban criticized fans for leaving games early and even once proclaimed that certain fans were "entitled".
While Smart did not offer a comment on Dawgnation's participation against Marshall, it's hard to deny that there is room for improvement when it comes to fan attendance in the second half of games.
