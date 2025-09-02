Kirby Smart Provides an Update on Georgia's Cornerback Position Battle
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on the cornerback position battle.
One of the biggest position battles for Georgia this year has been at cornerback. The Bulldogs retained Daylen Everette, but the program has been trying to figure out who will start alongside of him.
Everette missed the game against Marshall due to an ankle injury and it was Daniel Harris and Ellis Robinson who rolled out with the first team. Coach Smart and his staff were able to get a good look at those two and Demello Jones last weekend.
On Tuesday, Coach Smart met with the media and he provided his thoughts on how he thought his corners played against Marshall.
"We talked a long time about process over results and that's probably the message that goes to every position group," Smart said. "Not them, not directly at them. But did they do the process right? Are their eyes in the right spot, did they play with the right leverage, did they play with the right technique? And there were a lot of those things that we didn't do right. The results were fine but they didn't do the process right. And we are really trying to hone in on not results. It doesn't matter how it came out it. It matters, did it you do it the right way? We didn't do that at a lot of positions."
Smart said they are hopeful to get Everette back this week, but if he can't go against Austin Peay, it wouldn't be the worst thing for the Bulldogs. The more reps they get to see from Harris, Robinson and Jones before the Tennessee game, the better.
