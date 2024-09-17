Kirby Smart Provides Georgia Football Injury Update Ahead of Bye Week
Kirby Smart has provided an injury update to the Georgia Bulldogs roster as the team prepares for a week off.
The Georgia Bulldogs have reached their first bye week of the 2024 season and have already begun continuing to work towards their next opponent, The Alabama Crimson Tide. But while beating the Tide is certainly a major priority within the Bulldogs program, getting healthy and returning a handful of injured players is also on the list.
The Bulldogs had a handful of key players suffer injuries during last week's 13-12 win over Kentucky. Arguably the most notable of injuries was offensive lineman Tate Ratledge, who suffered a knee and ankle injury during the game.
Smart provided updates for Ratledge and a hadnful of other players during a media presser earlier this week. Below are his reports.
Georgia Football Injury Report (Bye Week)
- Mykel Williams - Mykel is running
- Roderick Robinson - Out (TOE)
- Tate Ratledge - Underwent Tightrope surgery to repair his high ankle sprain, as well as a knee sprain. Timeline TBD.
- Xavier McLeod -
- Warren Brinson - Warren's really close he's out there doing stuff now.
- Carson Beck - "Suffered an AC Joint sprain, but that's nothing uncommon in football."
- Jordan Hall - Jordan is back running. We are hopeful to get all of those guys back.
- Trevor Etienne
As the Bulldogs continue to prepare to travel to Tuscaloosa, remaining helathy and returning key players will be a top priority.
Georgia Bulldogs 2024 TV Broadcast Schedule
- Aug. 31 - vs Clemson (Atlanta, Ga.) Noon - ABC
- Sept. 7 - vs Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m. - ESPN+/SEC Network+
- Sept. 14 - @ Kentucky, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Sept. 21 - BYE
- Sept. 28 @ Alabama, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
- Oct. 5 - vs Auburn, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 12 - vs Mississippi State, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 19 - @ Texas, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Oct. 26 - BYE
- Nov. 2 - vs Florida (Jacksonville, Fl.) 3:30 p.m. - ABC
- Nov. 9 - @ Ole Miss, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 16 - vs Tennessee, FLEX (Afternoon or night)
- Nov. 23 vs UMass, 12:45 p.m. - SEC Network+
- Nov. 29 vs Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m. - ABC
